Senators reintroduce competing proposals to end daylight saving time cycle in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — There are two bills at the Roundhouse that hope to end the cycle of moving the clocks forward and back every year in New Mexico.

State Sens. Cliff Pirtle and Bobby Gonzales have tried for years to get rid of the daylight saving time cycle – and they’re back again this year, with competing strategies.

Gonzales wants to keep New Mexico on Mountain Standard Time, that’s where we are now.

Pirtle believes daylight saving time is the place to be, and says many neighboring states agree.

