Separate fires destroy mobile homes, RVs in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple people are homeless after separate fires at two different mobile home and RV parks in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a mobile home, near Central and Eubank, early Friday. There were no injuries but the home was destroyed.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay. AFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

At around the same time, Bernalillo County fire crews responded to a separate fire at the Balloon View Mobile Home and RV Park. A 40-foot RV caught fire at the park, near Edith and Osuna, which then spread to a second RV.

Reports say both RVs were destroyed and a third RV was also damaged.

No injuries were reported. The cause of that fire is also under investigation.