Severe storm damages eastern New Mexico town

GRADY, N.M. – Recent storms have been outright devastating and horrifying for folks in eastern New Mexico. Everything from high winds, windows smashing, and three tornadoes which hit the area.

One tornado hit just a little outside Grady, but the town still saw some damage from the storms Wednesday night.

Grady Mayor Jimmy Schell told KOB 4 no one was hurt in the storms, but the hail and wind did do some damage.

“We’ve seen some storms but nothing has broken out windows and things, you know, we’ve got damage to the property, no – never seen anything like that,” said Mayor Jimmy Schell.

Residents say this storm was unlike anything else they’ve seen before.

“It was blowing hard and then all of a sudden it got ferocious and when it did, that’s when the hail started going crossways,” said Grady Baptist Church Pastor Greg Martin.

Grady Baptist Church took a big beating from the weather too. Glass shattered all over the floor from broken windows, the carpet deformed from all the rain, seat cushions soaked, and the churches hymn books had to be laid out to dry Thursday morning.

Those wind speeds the pastor recalled Wednesday night reached up to 92 mph.

Aside from these damages, town leaders and residents spoke highly on how their neighbors responded.

“We’re a pretty good community, we share a lot of things. A lot of people want to help,” said Martin.

“We’re a pretty close-knit community up here, and we try to take care of everybody,” said Schell.

