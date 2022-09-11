SFPD: 5 injured in birthday party shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe police are investigating a birthday party shooting that left five people injured early Sunday morning.

Officials say two of the victims were adults and three were teenagers. All five suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

According to SFPD, officers responded to a shots fired call Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Paseo Feliz.

Police say gunfire erupted at a birthday celebration. The suspected shooters remain at large.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call Detective Javier Vigil at jjvigil1@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5412.