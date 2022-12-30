SFPD: 55-year-old man fatally shot in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a 55-year-old man was found fatally shot early Friday.

Santa Fe police were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the area of Rufina Street and Siler Road, regarding a possible shooting. There, officers found the man who was pronounced dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

Police didn’t release the name of the victim but they say the family has been notified. No arrests have been made in the case and police are still investigating.

This is the eighth homicide to happen within the Santa Fe city limits in 2022.

If you have any information regarding this, contact the Santa Fe Police Department.