Sheriff’s office: 3,000-plus-acre fire in Mora County now 75% contained

MORA COUNTY, N.M. — The Mora County Sheriff’s Office says a grass fire near Wagon Mound has now burned more than 3,000 acres and is 75% contained.

The Mora County Sheriff’s Office first reported the fire Monday. At that time, it was estimated to be more than 1,000 acres and is 30% contained.

Authorities said high winds were playing a key factor.

Fire officials say crews will stay on site until the fire is fully contained.

