Sheriff’s office: Baby found dead in gas station bathroom

SPRINGER, N.M. — Deputies with the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office were called to a truck stop at 18 Old French Road just before 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Authorities said a newborn was found dead in one of the restrooms at the gas station.

The mother was found at the Miners Colfax Medical Center where she was receiving medical attention.

The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Investigator are investigating this incident.

