Sheriff’s office investigates claim that man lost foot in hit-and-run crash

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. – A well-known bike frame maker in Taos County is at the center of a fraud investigation, after he claimed to lose his foot in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

The story, originally shared on GoFundMe, has since brought in more than $19,000 in donations, but local law enforcement is not convinced it’s the truth. The Taos County sheriff told KOB 4 his department still has a lot of unanswered questions, and the victim, Dillen Maurer, has not been cooperating.

Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the incident happened Sept. 4, shortly before 11 a.m. First responders were called out to a crash involving a cyclist and an off-highway vehicle near Turkey Springs and Gallina Canyon Road. When they arrived, they found Maurer, whose foot had been amputated, applied a tourniquet, then airlifted him to UNM Hospital.

Deputies said they could not find a collision scene, bike, vehicle or anybody who may have seen what happened—so they went to Maurer’s home. That is where the sheriff said deputies found blood near the front porch, and a chainsaw covered in tissue, bone and fresh blood. Deputies also followed a trail of blood to an area beside the house with tall grass. That is where they said they found the severed foot, which they also immediately airlifted to UNMH.

Law enforcement noted two bikes in the garage that did not appear to be involved in any sort of crash. When detectives tried to follow-up with the victim at the hospital, Maurer reportedly refused to speak and asked for an attorney.

In a statement, the sheriff added:

“There is no question some traumatic event took place that caused the amputation of Mr. Maurer’s foot. We are also certain that the bloody chainsaw played a major role in the amputation but without cooperation and additional information we may not get the answers we need”.

Maurer did not respond to KOB 4’s request for comment. On GoFundMe, his wife maintains her husband was in a hit-and-run with an ATV but did not see who hit him. She said he used his belt as a tourniquet, called 911, and went back to his front porch to wait for medics. She also accused local authorities of “spinning another story.”

