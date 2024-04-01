Shiprock man faces federal charges for fatal DWI crash

SHIPROCK, N.M. — A Shiprock man is facing federal charges for an a DWI crash that left two people dead and another person seriously injured.

Federal officials indicted 44-year-old Brian Gonnie on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The indictment alleges Gonnie deliberately drove a vehicle recklessly on December 1, 2023, resulting in the deaths and serious injury.

Gonnie appeared in court Monday. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.