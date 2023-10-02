Shooting reported at Westside Emergency Housing Center pick-up point

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The corner of 1st and Indian School is the pick-up and drop-off location for the Westside Emergency Housing Center. On Sunday morning, people at that corner were ducking for cover as bullets flew.

Ralph DiPalma, an advocate and volunteer minister with Last Chance Ministries, was there. He said the shooting happened in front of a big crowd during their outdoor service.

“One man hollered out, ‘You shot me two months ago,’ to the other man. ‘You’re the one who shot me two months ago.’ And the other man didn’t care one bit,” DiPalma said.

A hospital spokesperson says a woman is in critical condition following the shootout. DiPalma said she was an innocent bystander.

Police say a different man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe he was shot during the same shootout, under the I-40 bridge near 1st and Indian School.

“We have a challenge where people will sometimes pry upon people who are there, just trying to get the bus to get out to services,” said Carol Pierce, director of the city’s Health, Housing and Homelessness department.

DiPalma and a group of volunteers jumped into action following the shooting.

“I held her head until they put her in the vehicle,” DiPalma said. “And we prayed with her until the end. Hope that she makes it.”

Police said the injuries to the woman were not life-threatening, and said the Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating.