Shooting victim’s family upset with development in case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque family is upset at the latest turn in the case of their son, who was shot and killed two and a half years ago.

A Crime Stoppers bulletin went out Wednesday for 21-year-old Arianna Hawkins.

She’s facing charges, including for attempted armed robbery, in the death of Ryan Saavedra Jr., who police said was killed in an attempted robbery.

Police said Hawkins ditched her ankle monitor.

Pretrial detention services reps told a judge it was last turned on a month ago. It ran out of battery late on a Saturday night. They said they called Hawkins, and she said she couldn’t find the charger.

Saavedra was 18 when he was shot and killed in April 2021. His parents, Danielle Saavedra and Ryan Saavedra Sr., light a candle for their son at their dinner table every night.

“It’s a giant wound that’s open and bleeding,” his father said.

“He was a beautiful person. Beautiful smile,” his mother said.

Police said the five suspects were all in a vehicle, and one of them told police, “everyone in the car indicated they wanted to take fentanyl pills that day, but had little money.”

Whoever they were going to meet, they were going to, “rob them of their drugs.”

Police said Hawkins, who was 19 at the time, messaged Saavedra and set up a drug deal.

At the meet-up, while Saavedra was still in his car, police said 18-year-old Ajole Guzman pepper sprayed him, and then 20-year-old Domminick Mullen, whose nickname is “Cash,” shot him.

Court records show all five suspects have – or at one point had – plea deals in the works.

Only one has learned their sentence. The driver of the vehicle got 12 years.

Saavedra’s parents are upset. They do not feel like there is justice in their son’s case.

“It feels like we’re the one with the life sentence.”

A plea hearing for Mullen, the accused gunman, is set for Oct. 17.