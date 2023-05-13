Should you trust Twitter accounts with the blue check mark?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While Elon Musk still owns Twitter, the company has a new CEO. That’s Linda Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal executive.

Musk announced his decision after several Tesla investors were concerned he was too distracted from running the car company after buying Twitter.

Some social media experts are concerned it may be more difficult trusting the information we see online. There’s a worry that someone could more easily pretend to be someone else.

A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said it would be unfortunate if someone were to pretend to be them online.

“We know that the community looks to us for safety and for messaging that is important to them, critical to them,” said Jayme Fuller-Gonzales.

It may turn into a “major concern” according to Jessica Feezell, a UNM political science professor.

“It would take advantage of the public’s trust,” Feezell said. “It would be perhaps very dangerous.”

Feezell said if platforms provide some verification, it helps its users.

“During times of crisis or when things are uncertain and we need information that is reliable quickly, that is a very high burden to place on the public,” Feezell said.

Any account holder can now pay $84 for that blue check mark on Twitter.

Feezell said that Twitter policies are changing so fast, it’s difficult to keep up with all of them. But without government agencies all having those blue checks, the public will have to be more careful.