Sidewinders hosts fundraiser, memorial for Club Q shooting victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local LGBTQ+ bar in Albuquerque held a vigil Wednesday for victims of a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Sidewinders Bar and Grill memorialized the five people killed and 25 injured during the chaos that unfolded just a few hours north of Albuquerque.

Performers carried on Wednesday at Sidewinders and put on a show in support of Club Q and in honor of those lost. More than $2,000 were raised in tips alone.

Spencer Schacht heard from some patrons in the video above.