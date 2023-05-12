“Siempre Creativo” program encourages seniors to stay active

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As people get older, many forget about or think they can’t do activities like art or dancing. The “Siempre Creativo” program disagrees.

As program organizers like to say, staying active is as easy as “one, two, three.” That’s because they host a series of dance classes with seniors in mind.

“It just proves that seniors are not just sitting at home. They are out and they are active individuals, who really are seeking a variety of opportunities,” said Elena Baca, the interim program manager of the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center hosts these free dancing classes with support from AARP. Recently, the center held its first class, which was on folk dancing.

Dancing also isn’t the only opportunity the program is providing, either.

“We’re also going to have genealogy, and some printmaking classes coming up,” Baca said.

All these activities prove having fun, learning something new and meeting new people has no age limit.

Folk dancing is the focus of the first series of classes. They happen every Thursday through May 25.

The next series of dance classes is on salsa dancing, which will happen in June.

For a schedule of all upcoming events and how to register, click here.