Singing Valentines make their annual rounds

The Singing Valentines circle Valentine's Day and the day before on their calendars to brighten people's days and raise money for causes in the community.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s not every day someone gets serenaded but barbershop quartets in the metro make it happen every February to raise money for the community.

“This is an unusual and very different type of Valentine to get,” one of the Singing Valentines said.

These sophisticated gentlemen form one of the many groups that go around Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Delivering the gift song for Valentine’s Day and the day before.

“We are all nonprofit, choruses, acapella courses in town. And this is a major fundraiser for us just for our operational costs and things for the year,” said Tony Sparks, one of the Singing Valentines.

It’s a fundraiser that has been bringing beautiful melodies to homes and workplaces for nearly 30 years.

Some customers even join in.

“The way it affects the listener is the same way it affects us. Absolutely. I mean, when they cry, we cry. So it’s, you know, it’s a really gratifying musical experience,” Sparks said.

The groups don’t come emptyhanded either. Along with love songs, they also come with flowers and chocolates.

While it may be an unusual gift, it’s one that brings sunshine and a little harmony to love birds in the metro.

The choruses also deliver Singing Valentines over the phone and a portion of the proceeds also go to the New Mexico Youth Harmony Camp. The camp teaches high school students to sign acapella.