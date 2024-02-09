Singing Valentines quartet gives a sample of Valentine’s Day gift

For 27 years, the Singing Valentine quartets have been showing up to people's love interests with a box of chocolate, a long-stemmed rose and two love songs. They gave us a sample of what they do.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Every year, the Singing Valentines quartets have been giving the gift of music to brighten people’s Valentine’s Days.

They offer a box of chocolates, a long-stemmed rose, and, of course, two love songs in four-part harmony.

“They love it, they’re crying. We have to look away while finishing our songs because it makes us cry, too,” one of the Singing Valentines said.

The Albuquerque Barbershop Community Collaborative has put this on as a community service fundraiser for 27 years.

They offer in-person deliveries and telephone “Vale-grams,” February 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and February 14 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Their services cost $75 and are available to anyone in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

