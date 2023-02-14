‘Singing Valentines’ share a love of music for Valentine’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Roses are red, violets are blue, and, when it comes to your sweetheart, there’s no better way to say I love you than a song.

At least the Albuquerque Singing Valentines think so.

For almost 30 years, the Singing Valentines have given both friends and sweethearts some special valentines.

They’re one of several quartets who, every year, deliver singing valentines to homes, offices and other places. They even do phone calls.

“There is nothing quite as special as being serenaded and so the common response is that the recipient will shed a tear or often break down crying,” Singing Valentines member Tony Sparks said.

They don’t come empty-handed, either. They also give roses and chocolates.

The quartet does charge for their services but a portion of that goes toward the New Mexico Youth Harmony Camp. The nonprofit camp helps young people find and grow their love for music.

