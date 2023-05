LOS LUNAS, N.M. — A main road in Valencia County is closed due to a sinkhole Sunday.

Los Lunas police say it happened Saturday night at the Main Street bridge over the Rio Grande.

Both east and westbound lanes of Main Street are closed from Carson Drive to Edeal Road.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes through Belen or Isleta.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.