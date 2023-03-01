Siren Fire: Officials say bosque fire was caused by humans

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — A bosque fire burning in Valencia County has torched about an acre so far.

Officials said the fire was reportedly human caused, but they’re still investigating whether it was intentionally set or not.

“We are definitely concerned with the winds projected for today,” said Valencia County Fire Chief Matt Propp. “Then obviously we have a storm coming in tomorrow, which is gonna bring pretty heavy winds as well.”

Propp said the fire started just before midnight Monday. Crews were able to contain it quickly and spend the day checking for hot spots. As of Tuesday afternoon, it’s 50% contained.

Winds are not just fueling concerns about keeping the fire contained, but what this weather means for fire season.

“We’re nervous,” Propp said. “Last year proved to be a pretty heavy year for fire. Our fear is that that this year is going to be the same. It seems lately we’re seeing fires starting earlier and earlier.”

Propp said it appears the fire was set by homeless people in the area.

Fire officials say now is the time to be proactive. If you have any dry brush or weeds on your property, you’ll want to start clearing them out, especially with another storm on the way.