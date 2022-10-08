SJRMC adds childbirth classes to address community needs

FARMINGTON, N.M. — San Juan Regional Medical Center has launched free classes for expecting parents.

“Being a new parent is a big life change and you are responsible for another human being, so it’s important to gain the skills that you need,” Kathy Coleman, childbirth patient educator at SJRMC, said.

To help women in San Juan County access those skills, Coleman revitalized the center’s childbirth classes.

“Relieving anxiety is a big part of the program, because knowledge is power if you understand something you’re less likely to be afraid of it and we want to help mothers.”

SJRMC will be offering courses about each trimester of pregnancy, childbirth, newborn care, and even teen pregnancy.

“Our providers felt like it’s a huge need in our community – teen pregnancies have been going down over the years, but it still happens, and so we want to make sure that we are giving that mom the best shot at having a good life, and also that her baby has a shot at a good life,” Coleman said.

Pregnant teens can face a lot of unique challenges.

“So often we get a teen and they are already in a crisis in the pregnancy, like with preeclampsia or babies underweight, they are anemic, those things are all huge issues with teens,” Coleman said. “So if we can offer them a resource that helps them get information and help them get better self-care, then that self-care leads to a better pregnancy and a healthier baby.”

Classes will be offered throughout the year. The teen pregnancy class starts for the first time on Wednesday.