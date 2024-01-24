Skateboarder injured in downtown crash with city bus

A pedestrian is critically injured after getting hit by a city bus in downtown Albuquerque near 1st Street and Gold.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person was hospitalized with a brain injury after crashing into a city bus in downtown Albuquerque near First Street and Gold.

Albuquerque police responded to the area around 3 p.m. Wednesday. They investigated and found video showing a person on a skateboard at a red light trying to turn right from First onto Gold.

At the same time, a bus was turning left on a green light from Gold onto First. As the bus turned, police say the skateboarder crashed into the driver’s side of the bus.

Police added the bus driver quickly stopped. Paramedics responded and took the skateboarder to the hospital with a brain bleed. He is now reportedly in stable condition.

According to APD, the bus driver didn’t show signs of impairment. They say, based on video and physical evidence, the skateboarder was at fault.