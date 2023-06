ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Car Crafters is providing all body shop entry-level new hires with their own, fully-loaded toolbox to start a career with the company. There’s also a step-by-step training program.

The program covers all training and certification fees. People can expect to earn up to $32,000 in the first year.

If you can become a B-technician by year four, you can earn $70,000 or more.

