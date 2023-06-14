Skilled 4 Work: Spike in trade jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With the tech market being so up and down right now, there’s a surge in interest in the kinds of jobs that never go out of style — skilled trades.

After all, people will always need plumbers or electricians or car mechanics.

“People are finding out that with a four-year degree they’re not making a whole lot of money off the bat, and they’re ending up in a lot of debt,” said Abby Carlson.

Carlson plans to finish welding school in October with zero debt. She’s part of a growing movement toward skilled trades.

Enrollment in construction trade programs spiked by 7% last year. For auto mechanics and repair, it was up 5%.

“I have hope for the future, like I never did before,” said Carlson.

She’s hopeful for opportunity, even in an uncertain economy.