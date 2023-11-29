Small business owner frustrated after multiple robberies

After investing thousands into a new building, one small business owner is worried he could lose everything.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Scott Cloninger says his small motorcycle business was growing. He even had to move from the westside to a bigger location.

Now, after investing thousands into a new building, he’s worried he could lose everything.

“I sincerely suspect that they will never investigate this crime. They will never pursue the people that stole things, and it will never be solved,” said Scott Cloninger owner of Motopia New Mexico.

Cloninger took his retirement money to start his own motorcycle business. However, the empty hangers, shelves, and apparel displays are not because of a successful start to the shopping season.

“This is a professional thief,” said Cloninger.

Motopia New Mexico, just north of the Walmart on Carlisle, looks like it’d be tough to break into. But the hole in the wall shows it took some effort and planning to do just that.

“So they simply broke into the one that’s in the landlord’s space,” said Cloninger.

A broken window, a ripped out wall, and thieves were in sometime last weekend.

“Yea, I’m pretty sure the guys that were in here this time were the same people that were in here two weeks ago,” Cloninger said.

There are cameras, but the recording box disappeared along with one dirt bike, and what he estimates is $50,000 worth of other merchandise.

But what really makes him mad:

“They couldn’t even be bothered to send an officer to this location.”

He says this last time the police never showed up.

APD says it’s “Because there was no offender information for the second incident, the Telephone Reporting Unit took the report.”

Now, he’s hired 24/7 security – a cost he says is unsustainable.

“My mayor tells me that I need to pay for security. I’ll tell you what mayor, I got a promise for you – stop charging taxes, business licenses, building permits, all the nonsense you hit me with every year, and I’ll see what I can do about paying for that. Meanwhile, I’m paying you. Why don’t you provide my security?” said Cloninger. “If this keeps happening, I’ll be forced to close.”

Frustration over a problem he sees as a symptom of criminals going without consequences.

“The people of New Mexico, and of Albuquerque, have got to get a little angry about some things and decide they need change,” Cloninger said.

Cloninger says APD did show up after the first break-in. He says they even dusted for fingerprints.

An APD spokesperson says detectives are waiting for the results from that evidence collected, and they will be in-touch with the business owner, and offer a free security assessment since he’s been hit multiple times.