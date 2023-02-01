Snow and ice remain in southeastern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s a nice day for much of the state unless you’re in southeastern New Mexico where snow and ice still remain.

Places like Carlsbad, Roswell and Hobbs will be seeing some unfavorable conditions. Those areas are getting snow, rain and ice that has virtually shut down Texas the last couple of days.

Elsewhere, expect some nice weather and more ahead for everyone.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares that and more in her full forecast, in the video above.