Snow causes slippery road conditions in East Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This storm really made itself known in the East Mountains Monday with plenty of snow, and icy roads once the temperatures dropped.

In a Cedar Crest grocery store parking lot, nearly all of it was covered in ice. Folks were slipping and sliding in and out of the store Monday evening.

Wind has been blowing most of the day, coating signs in snow up and down Highway 14 and I-40.

Along I-40, snow was coming down at a nice pace and was building up on the side of the road from Tijeras out to Edgewood and beyond.

In Edgewood, people were trying to get things done as quickly as possible, so they could get home and stay there.

While the drivers are used to the snow, they say the first big snowfall of the year can be dangerous in their area.

“Slowly again, and I will be watching for the people in front of me and behind me,” said Dianna Johnson, Edgewood resident.