Snow enthusiasts flock to New Mexico ski resorts

SANTA FE, N.M. — Ski season is one of the best things about New Mexico winters.

“We are busier than we were for the past two seasons,” said Jeremy Cole, owner of Alpine Sports in Santa Fe.

Lots of people were getting ready for the fresh mountain snow Thursday afternoon.

“I grew up skiing in Colorado but I really prefer skiing here, I love the snow here,” said Leah Sanchez, a local skier. “I love the people and the culture, it’s just a little more laid back and all about the skiing. It’s fun.”

Reps with Ski Santa Fe say this season is off to a strong start. They were able to open 90% of the mountain before Christmas – that typically doesn’t happen until after the new year.

Not only that, but they’ve had 16% more people hitting the slopes, compared to this time last year.

Laura Romero and her family drove up from Lubbock when they saw the snow report.

“It’s a really great mountain to bring the kids,” Romero said. “There’s difficulty that my husband and his friends can do, but it’s a chill place where we can go, feel safe, and have some really great runs. But it’s not too crazy that we feel like we can’t handle it.”

Reps with Ski New Mexico say last year the ski industry generated more than $500 million, with 850,000 visiting local resorts.