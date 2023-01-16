ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the first of three systems rolls through, we’re taking a look at snow totals and what’s to come for New Mexico.

Snow totals in the east mountains near Albuquerque have piled up to as much as half a foot. More places will see similar snow totals as the day rolls on.

The weather will be unstable at the start of this week. Then it evens out but it will be cooler.

