Soggy weather continues Wednesday at Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Barbara Minor, long time Balloon Fiesta goer, said she’s not complaining about all the rain.

“Steve Stucker always says when it’s raining, don’t complain, we don’t do complain and no complaining when it’s raining,” she said.

It wasn’t just raining Wednesday morning at Balloon Fiesta it was pouring. So much so that the red flag was put up canceling any chance of catching a hot air balloon in the sky.

Minor said she’d rather everyone be safe than fly.

“I think it’s important that we don’t go up. We don’t put the pilots at risk, the passengers at risk, I mean, it’s a safety issue and I think that’s important,” she said.

Some folks have traveled from all across the country to be at Balloon Fiesta.

Cherie Himchliffe said she’s glad she got to see at least one day with the balloons flying.

“It’s exciting seeing the balloons go up yesterday was really exciting. A lot of colorful different shapes was fun, but we did it yesterday,” she said.

Everyone KOB talked to was disappointed about the wet weather, but said Balloon Fiesta is fun with or without a green flag.

Paul Drst said he may even move travel plans to give it one more chance.

“We’re supposed to fly out at nine tomorrow for Vegas, but we’re thinking about pushing our flight back a little bit so trying to get back one more time,” he said.