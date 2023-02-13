Some precipitation, cooler conditions in New Mexico for Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some precipitation and cooler conditions will be in New Mexico for Monday as we get ready for another winter weather blast.

Temperatures will be cooling down throughout the state. Then, mountainous areas can expect snow while valleys will see rain.

Then, we go through the same cycle as last week: Cool with a chance of precipitation, possibly snow, to start the week – and sunny and warmer to end the week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has full details in her forecast, in the video above.