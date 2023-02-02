‘Souper Bowl’ supporting Roadrunner Food Bank this Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Super Bowl may be in Phoenix, Feb. 12, but the “Souper Bowl” will be in Albuquerque this Saturday, Feb. 4.

The event will feature a plethora of local restaurants offering soup and dessert samples. Proceeds from the event will be in support of Roadrunner Food Bank.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roadrunner’s 5840 Office Blvd. N.E location. Tickets are on sale until Friday at noon. Tickets are $15 for kids ages 5-12 and $50 for those over age 13.

