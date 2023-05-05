South Valley grandmother hit in ditch bank, ‘left for dead’

The pillar of the Rivera family, Elvira Rivera, became the victim in what her family believes was a terrible accident in the ditch bank near her home.

“She remembers going on a walk, then she remembers sitting down to rest,” explained Marisol Sanchez, one of Rivera’s daughters. “It’s a normal walkway for my aunts, uncles, they all live down here and we all always have walked through here.”

But last Wednesday, Sanchez got a very abnormal call from a social worker at UNM hospital, saying her mom had been in an accident.

A good Samaritan found the 76 year old on the ditch bank with serious injuries to her legs.

“Her legs were mauled, they were completely destroyed,” said Sanchez.

Rivera had to get her left leg amputated, and her right leg is now held together with pins and screws.

Investigators from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office say there were “large tire tread marks on the ditch bank road, that appeared to be from mobile heavy equipment.” The family says they’ve seen large tractors doing work in the area and using the ditch bank road.

But the family doesn’t know for sure who – or what – did it. They’re now just asking for accountability.

“Accident or not, somebody is responsible for what happened,” said Nick Rivera, Elvira’s son. “And it’s going to change all of our lives, my mom’s the most, and we just want answers and accountability.”

If you have any information about this case, call BCSO investigators at 505-798-7000.