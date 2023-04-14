South Valley seventh graders write resumes for shelter dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Every good boy or girl needs a great resume and some local seventh graders helped them apply for the job of man’s best friend.

Polk Middle School teamed up with the Bernalillo County Animal Shelter to help dogs find forever homes. The middle school is a community school so projects like these highlight the partnerships they have with various organizations. Plus, it helps everyone, whether they have two legs or four.

“I have King. He is a black and white pit bull, who is 3 years old,” student Bella Barahona said.

Bella thought the idea was a little ruff at first.

“Have I ever written a resume before? For a dog, no,” she said, with a laugh. “At first, I thought it was kinda weird ’cause it’s not what I thought we would do from our last assignment.”

Students each received a purple folder full of information about a dog currently at the Bernalillo County shelter. All it took to get students on board with the project were pictures of the pups.

“As soon as I was assigned a dog, I changed my mind and thought this would be fun because I’d get to learn about a dog I haven’t even met and help it find a home,” student Abigail Pardo-Thul said.

“I am delighted at what they are coming up with its very original and that is what we were going for,” said Diane Longenecker, the volunteer program facilitator at the Bernalillo County Animal Shelter.

While the students didn’t get to meet the dogs they wrote resumes for, they did get a special guest Thursday. The guest delivered thank you cards from all the dogs they helped.

“We always welcome any type of engagement that we can get to help support any type of learning. Any type of classroom instruction gives them those opportunities, even outside the classroom,” said Jonathon Aranda, the assistant principal at Polk Middle School.

Animal Protection New Mexico also partnered with the shelter and the middle school to create this assignment.

The group says many shelters across the metro are at or above capacity. They hope these projects will boost adoptions in the future.