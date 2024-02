We're learning more about a grass fire in Roosevelt County.

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. – We’re learning more about a grass fire in Roosevelt County.

Officials KOB 4 spoke to say it’s near the Village of Dora – south of Portales.

They say it’s fully contained and units have been cleared, but the fire did burn more than 200 acres.

Multiple crews from surrounding areas worked on the fire from spreading. They say no homes were in danger at any time.