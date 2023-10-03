Kira Miner: Cool front brings fall weather Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cool front will drop through our area and make things feel a little more like fall and less humid than we’re starting Tuesday.

Temperatures will be mostly in the 70s and 80s for a change. Some places even started with a freeze watch Tuesday morning.

Fall is when we come alive, with all of our events and, most importantly, the weather. We’re setting up for a beautiful week with highs in the 70s all week.

Lows will be in the high-40s and low-50s, so bring a jacket when you leave for work.

