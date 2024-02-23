Southeastern New Mexico legislators weigh in on legislative session

Southeastern New Mexico is a Republican territory, and a roomful of legislators made it clear they were not happy with New Mexico's Democratic governor.

Especially, when it came to public safety and the Children Youth and Families Department.

“She did nothing to address children, youth, and families, which obviously, you know, is just a mess and in shambles and so she really did nothing or there were no bills to protect our children,” said Rep. Andrea Reeb who represents District 64.

Rep. Jared Hembree of District 59 added, “Her use of public safety or tough on crime was really just a cover for her gotten bills, because if she really cares about public safety, as Andy said, if she would have been addressing, addressing CYFD.”

Legislators say there were some improvements. The sentence for second-degree murder increased from 15 to 18 years. Although it’s not ideal, they say it’s better than what it was.

“It wasn’t increased penalty, I consider it more of it increased punishment when you murder somebody, it’s really hard to tell your loved one that their life is worth 15 years,” Reeb said.

When it comes to Roswell, two bills asked for $10 million to spruce up the Roswell Air Center.

Roswell is now in the top three sites to be considered to host the National Championship Air Show and Races.

While the $10 million ask fell short, Sen. Greg Nibert of District 27 said there is some money going towards renovation and construction – if the air races come to the city.

“There should be $3 million in capital outlay designated to the Roswell Industrial Air Center for infrastructure upgrades,” Nibert said.

The governor could still veto the money, although Roswell’s mayor added that fixing the road to the air center could also help the new modular home manufacturing plant announced this month.