Southwest Airlines cancels more flights at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Sunport is feeling the effects of the mass cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to the airport’s data from Thursday afternoon, 21 out of 54 total incoming and outgoing flights were canceled.

KOB 4 spoke with some passengers today who have been trying to get from Texas to New Mexico since Christmas. Click on the video above for their full interview.

