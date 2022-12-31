Southwest Airlines operations return to normal at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s been a chaotic travel experience for passengers flying Southwest over the past eight days. As of Friday, airline officials say flight operations are back to normal.

According to the online flight tracker FlightAware, there have been about 40 Southwest cancellations nationwide Friday – a huge change from the last week when thousands of flights were canceled. There were no Southwest departure cancellations reported at the Albuquerque International Sunport, though.

Click on the video above to hear from travelers at the Sunport flying Southwest.