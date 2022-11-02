Southwest announces nonstop ABQ-Kansas City flights will return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Southwest Airlines announced nonstop flights between the Sunport and Kansas City will return this spring.

Southwest’s updated flight schedule includes weekday flights between Albuquerque and Kansas City, starting April 11. Then, in June, Sunday service will also begin.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Southwest will also be increasing daily flights to Houston from two to three, to Phoenix and Las Vegas from three to five – and to Los Angeles and San Diego from one to two – as demand for travel increases.