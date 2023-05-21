Special Olympics New Mexico wraps up State Summer Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– After a long weekend full of events, the Special Olympic Summer Games capped a successful run on Sunday.

“It’s been one of the best competitions we’ve had at the Summer Games,” said Randy Mascorella, a New Mexico Special Olympics executive director.

With nearly 800 volunteers from around the state, and almost the same amount of Special Olympics athletes competing, you could say it takes a village to get this event off the ground.

“They’re being coached by people who are volunteers, they’re being chaperoned by volunteers, they’re being escorted by volunteers, and those volunteers so much enjoy being with our athletes,” said Mascorella.

Putting together this event means so much more than what happens on the court.

“Sport heals a lot of misconceptions,” Mascorella said. “So if we can offer high quality sporting events, all of a sudden it’s not about disability, it’s about we’re all here to enjoy sport and to have that experience together.”

As the 2023 Summer Games close this chapter, they’re already looking at a new sport to add for next year.

“It looks like the athletes across the state are rooting for corn hole, so we just may have a Special Olympics corn hole match,” said Mascorella.