Special Shape Glowdeo: Thunderstorm forces evacuation of Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Both balloon glows last weekend and Thursday night’s Special Shapes Glowdeo were canceled because of strong winds and rain.

As for Friday’s Glowdeo, the green flag was raised after a slight delay. However, pilots were then asked to deflate their balloons due to rain at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Then, around 7:30 p.m. the park was placed under a shelter-in-place due to a fast-moving thunderstorm. Organizers were forced to evacuate the park, which was packed with thousands of people who were hoping to see the first balloon glow of the Fiesta.

To add to the chaos, the fireworks show began during this time.

Fiesta officials brought in school buses to help people evacuate faster, but there were still lines well after the rain stopped.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted before 8:30 p.m. Other events at Balloon Fiesta Park were canceled for the night.

There’s still one more chance for a balloon glow – scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

An emergency evacuation order was just declared for Balloon Fiesta Park. All attendees are asked to leave immediately. — Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) October 8, 2022

Weather shelter in place has been lifted. School busses are being cued to take guests back to respective park and ride locations. Lost and Found centers set up at Sid Cutter Pavilion and Public Safety Center (mid field). No other events this evening. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 8, 2022

We were excited for a nice glow tonight, however we're now experiencing rain at the Park. Pilots have been asked to deflate and pack up balloons. More info on tonight's other activities coming. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 8, 2022

Thank you for your patience! Green flag is up, let's get our GLOW on! — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 8, 2022