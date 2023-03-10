St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event set to support kids with cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Sunday in Rio Rancho, you can shave your head and raise money for kids with cancer and support the cause.

From noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day head-shaving event. It’s at the Rio Rancho Events Center in support of “Conquer Kids’ Cancer”.

People will be shaving their heads to support and show solidarity with children fighting cancer.

You can sign up as an individual, get some of your friends to join in or donate. Learn more details by clicking here or the video above where Danielle Todesco talked with one of the organizers.