St. Patrick’s Day dinner set to support Albuquerque homeless shelter

The Good Shepherd Center works to help people who are homeless and they are hosting a fundraiser dinner to support their mission and celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Each year on St. Patrick’s Day, the Good Shepherd Center holds a fundraiser so they can keep helping homeless people in the city.

This Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day so that fundraiser is back on. The 73rd annual Brother Mathias Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner is taking place at St. Pius X High School from 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $7 for children at the door.

Two representatives from the Good Shepherd Center stopped by to talk more about this. Click the video above or here to learn more.