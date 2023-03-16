St. Patrick’s Day event set to help people without housing in ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local organization is hosting a longstanding St. Patrick’s Day celebration to help people without housing in Albuquerque.

The Good Shepherd Center is organizing the 72nd Annual Brother Mathias St. Patrick’s Day Celebration of Faith and Service. The event is happening Friday, March 17, from 4 to 8 p.m., at St. Pius X High School.

The organization says there will be, of course, corned beef hash and cabbage, but also ice cream and entertainment to make a lively time out of the special day.

Steve Stucker talked with the organizers this morning.