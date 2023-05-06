Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive 2023: Here’s how to help

Stamp Out Hunger happens on Saturday, May 13 this year and Roadrunner Food Bank needs YOU, New Mexico!

Why? Hunger rates and need remain much higher than just a couple years ago. You can help children, seniors and families with food this summer by Stamping Out Hunger!

How YOU can help:

STAMP OUT HUNGER:

WHEN: Saturday, May 13

WHERE: Your Mailbox

COMMUNITIES PARICIPATING: Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Belen, Los Lunas, Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Roswell, Silver City, Las Cruces, Artesia, Hobbs, Alamogordo, Los Alamos, T or C and Santa Rosa.

WHAT TO DO: Leave bags or boxes filled with non-perishable food at your mailbox before your letter carrier arrives with the mail. Your letter carrier will pick up your donation for Roadrunner Food Bank. Post office box customers may bring food donations right to their post office.

WHAT’S NEEDED:

Beans

Boxed Meals

Canned Fruits

Canned Meats

Canned Vegetables

Cereal

Condiments

Peanut Butter and other similar products

Jelly/Jam

Pasta

Sauces

Soups

Rice

Shelf Stable Milk and Other Similar Products

Any pop-top single-serve items

OTHER WAYS TO HELP:

DONATE MONEY:

A $1 donation helps provide up to 5 meals in communities across New Mexico.

ONLINE donation: Click here

CALL 505-349-8909 (during business hours)

BRING FOOD to Roadrunner Food Bank. Any/all food donations are accepted at the Roadrunner Food Bank M-F from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 5840 Office Blvd NE, near Jefferson and I-25.

On Saturday, May 13, please bring food donations to a post office. Staff and volunteers will be at post offices for the food drive instead of the food bank.

IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW NEEDS HELP WITH FOOD:

ONLINE FOOD ASSISTANCE HELP

Click HERE and scroll to the map. Enter your zip code in the “Search by Name or Zip Code” and a map of food locations near you will come up. Click the site you wish to visit for more details with hours, dates/times, etc. Rural communities please expand your search to 25 or 50 miles.

IMPORTANT: Before visiting, it is important you call first and ask about requirements or other questions you may have.

CALL FOR FOOD ASSISTANCE

Call Roadrunner Food Bank: 505-349-5340 Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have a pen and sheet of paper handy for notes.

Their team also responds to email requests at foodassistance@rrfb.org during business hours.

GET HELP APPLYING FOR PUBLIC BENEFITS LIKE SNAP

Those interested in applying for public benefits like SNAP can go through the food bank team. Staff and volunteers are trained to help people apply right over the phone.

Dial during business hours toll-free: 844-684-6268 or complete the online form HERE and we’ll schedule a time to connect with you.