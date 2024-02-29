State and defense focus on live ammo in ‘Rust’ trial

The trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed all circles around safety protocols on the set of “Rust" after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed while working on that movie.

SANTA FE, N.M. – The trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed all circles around safety protocols on the set of “Rust” after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed while working on that movie.

A big question in court Wednesday was how did those live rounds get on set? The state and the defense for Gutierrez-Reed have very different pictures of where those live rounds came from.

The state’s questioning of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Corporal and Case Manager, Alexandria Hancock, continued Wednesday and lasted well into the afternoon.

KOB 4 heard a lot more from Gutierrez-Reed’s interrogations at the sheriff’s office, both with and without a lawyer.

The hot topic today was where those live rounds came from. It’s clear investigators never found that out because Hancock couldn’t give either side a straight answer.

Hancock’s testimony took up most of the day. Looking ahead to Thursday, we are expecting assistant director David Halls to take the stand.

Halls took a plea deal in this case. He pled no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation as part of a plea deal.