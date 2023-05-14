State Championship Saturday highlights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — High school teams faced off for state championship titles Saturday.
At the 5A State Championship, the Rio Rancho Rams went up against the Centennial Hawks. The Rams got the win 9-6 – their first title since 2013.
Silver softball wins their first state title since 2018
Colts beat Gallup 3-2 in the 4A championship
Rio Rancho stormed back after trailing 4-0 in the 5A state championship
Rams outlast Centennial 9-6 for their 1st state title since 2013
Back to back state titles for St. Pius X baseball
Inside the park homer from Lucas Martinez was a big moment for the Sartans as they beat Academy in the 4A Finals
STATE TRACK & FIELD TEAM CHAMPIONS
5A BOYS – Cleveland
5A GIRLS – La Cueva
4A BOYS – Los Alamos
4A GIRLS – Los Alamos
1st state title for Rio Rancho baseball since 2013
St Pius X wins back to back state titles
Sartans beat Albuquerque Academy 7-2, their 3rd straight meeting in the finals
