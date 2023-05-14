State Championship Saturday highlights 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — High school teams faced off for state championship titles Saturday.

At the 5A State Championship, the Rio Rancho Rams went up against the Centennial Hawks. The Rams got the win 9-6 – their first title since 2013.

Silver softball wins their first state title since 2018



Colts beat Gallup 3-2 in the 4A championship



Back to back state titles for @SPXHSBaseball



Inside the park homer from Lucas Martinez was a big moment for @SartanX as they beat Academy in the 4A Finals



STATE TRACK & FIELD TEAM CHAMPIONS



5A BOYS – Cleveland

5A GIRLS – La Cueva



4A BOYS – Los Alamos

4A GIRLS – Los Alamos



