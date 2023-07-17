State files motion to keep street racing suspect in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A driver barreled into four people at a local taco truck over the weekend in Albuquerque. Three people were taken to the hospital.

At first, it seemed like the suspect would be facing vehicular homicide charges, but APD Chief Harold Medina clarified that’s not the case.

But, 18-year-old Abraham Corral Alvarez is still facing serious charges in this case.

According to APD, Corral-Alvarez and two other drivers were street racing on west Central when he lost control of his car. They say he ran off the road and into the line of people waiting at the popular Taco Bus food truck.

Medina says two of the victims are doing better and one is still in critical condition.

Destiny Carrillo lives near where the accident happened and saw the aftermath.

“Any city has a lot of pedestrian traffic anywhere you go. It’s sort of you know, that’s what a city is,” said Carrillo.

Carrillo was one of the pedestrians who was at the Taco Bus Saturday night. She says it always has a crowd, especially on weekends.

APD says Alvarez was drunk at the time of the crash and is now facing charges of DWI with great bodily harm.

Carrillo says she’s fed up with crashes like this in her neighborhood.

“I just think it’s unfair to other people who are responsible, and then tragic things like this happen to innocent people,” Carrillo said.

Now, she wants to see consequences for the man responsible for this latest crash.

“Are they going to be held accountable whether somebody dies or not? So that’s really the question is just holding people accountable, so it doesn’t happen anymore,” said Carrillo.

Alvarez was supposed to be in court Monday for his first appearance, but that was rescheduled for medical reasons.

The state did file a motion to keep Alvarez in jail until his trial.

KOB 4 checked his criminal history, but we found no similar charges or other violent crimes.

APD is still looking for the other two drivers involved in the crash. A representative says they fled the scene Saturday night.