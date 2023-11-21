State grant money gives boost to Roswell tourism efforts

It doesn't matter what time of year it is in Roswell, you will always see tourists on main street. The city was granted $100,000 to keep up with the city's tourism.

ROSWELL, N.M. — It doesn’t matter what time of year it is in Roswell, you will always see tourists on Main Street.

The city was granted $100,000 to keep up with the city’s tourism.

Roswell was one of 10 tourism-related infrastructure projects across the state – awarded with the New Mexico’s Department of Tourism, Destination Forward grant.

The city will use the grant to design and install a number of directional signage, kiosks, and shade structures that will match the brand.

“Those kind of just introduced tourists and people that you’re coming into our main street area, and we’re very proud of it. And they’re very beautiful artistic, and they match our UFO, you know, kind of concept,” said pro tem Mayor and City Councilor Cristina Arnold.

The grant will also include the construction of a downtown gateway, over Alameda, and will have another on 8th Street — which Arnold hopes will boost economic development.

“It’ll attract tourism, additional tourism because we have quite a bit but also economic development. Many people who want to invest in our community, they actually like to see that the community has invested in itself and by revitalizing the beautiful Main Street area is attractive to business development,” said Arnold.

Arnold says they want to get it on the December agenda for the city council, to get it ready at least by June of next year.