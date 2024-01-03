State lawmakers prefile bills for upcoming 30-day session

Tuesday was the first day lawmakers could start filing proposed legislation.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hasn’t publicized her specific asks for the upcoming session yet, but she has heavily hinted she wants the 30 days to have a public safety focus.

“It’s a priority focus of my crime and business crime council, so that will be on the call,” said Lujan Grisham.

Last month, Lujan Grisham laid out a few of her expectations for bills she wants to see during the 2024 legislative session.

“Heads up to the Legislature, we are going to continue to ask for resources until we get to that 1000 number,” Lujan Grisham said.

She’s talking about state police officers.

Right now, the police force has just more than 400 officers, but the governor wants at least 600 more, as well as new recruiting and retention efforts.

Another priority for her shouldn’t be a surprise:

“Expect to see an assault weapons ban on my call,” said Lujan Grisham.

A bill to ban assault weapons last session didn’t make it out of committee. But Lujan Grisham says she has a new approach this year.

“I feel pretty good about our abilities here, but we will have to see how the votes shake out,” Lujan Grisham said.

The governor says she expects more legislation focused on keeping guns away from children and teens.

“We are going to keep at this, we have a lot more work to do until kids cannot access these illicit fire arms under any circumstances in this state,” she said.

Lawmakers on both sides are already introducing bills they think will fit into the governor’s agenda.

“In the House, we’re sponsoring a bill to put $50 million into apprenticeships, because one way that you prevent crime is to engage our youth in meaningful career paths that make them successful, both in personal satisfaction, as well as financially,” said Rep. Joy Garratt.

“We’ll be introducing a crime package, also a package that really helps law enforcement with recruitment and retention. Those are a couple of things that we’re going to be really focusing on,” said Sen. Craig Brandt.

The deadline to prefile bills is the Jan. 12. The first day of the session will be Jan. 16.

